Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $131.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $133.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

