Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.56.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 484.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

