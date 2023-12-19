Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CFO Harold R. Carpenter Sells 2,431 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $86.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $90.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

