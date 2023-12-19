Piper Sandler Lowers Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Price Target to $5.00

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $54.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $56,011.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,560,320 shares in the company, valued at $8,035,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 62,167 shares of company stock worth $289,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 8.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 135.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 32,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 224,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

