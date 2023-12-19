Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $49.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLRX stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $986.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.12. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.50 and a quick ratio of 19.50.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

