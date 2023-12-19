PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCH. Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $47.29 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

