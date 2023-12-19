Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,399 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $201.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.61.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.