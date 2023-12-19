Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,865 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 664,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,308,000 after acquiring an additional 243,339 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $40.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RELX. Investec raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.21) to GBX 3,170 ($40.09) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($36.87) to GBX 3,000 ($37.94) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.03) to GBX 2,860 ($36.17) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,898.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Relx

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.