Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,735 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 288.7% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 173.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,785,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

