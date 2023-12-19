Procyon Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Digimarc by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Digimarc by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Digimarc by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Digimarc by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digimarc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

