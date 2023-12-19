Procyon Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 116 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,607.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,716.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,654.01. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,600.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

