Procyon Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after buying an additional 77,915,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at $10,763,849.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,164 shares of company stock worth $769,549. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.