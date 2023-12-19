Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $220.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.93. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

