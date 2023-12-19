Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $261,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,062.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

