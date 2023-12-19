Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 697.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

