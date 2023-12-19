Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 406 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average of $111.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

