Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 653 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after buying an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.5% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

