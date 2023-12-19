Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $196.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day moving average of $179.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

