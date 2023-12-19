Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ENV stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $316.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENV

Envestnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.