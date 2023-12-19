Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.