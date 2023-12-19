Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

NYSE:CNC opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $83.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

