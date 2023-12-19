Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after acquiring an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $99.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

