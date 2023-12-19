Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 9,709 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

