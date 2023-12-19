Procyon Advisors LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 56,378 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $657,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

