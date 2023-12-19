Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 94.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,367 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of USRT opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

