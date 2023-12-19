Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

