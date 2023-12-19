Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after buying an additional 1,168,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.