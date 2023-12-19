Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

NYSE PLD opened at $132.66 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average of $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

