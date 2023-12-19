Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Raised to $75.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.42.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE PB opened at $66.13 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

