Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $127.41 million, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.16. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dror Bashan bought 64,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $90,322.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,516 shares in the company, valued at $185,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 251.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

