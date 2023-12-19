Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

