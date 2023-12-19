Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 257 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,927,000 after acquiring an additional 447,560 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $82.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

