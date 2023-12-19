Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,529,709,000 after buying an additional 887,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,193,695,000 after buying an additional 895,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,036,045,000 after buying an additional 642,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.