Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,079 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.14.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $289.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.40.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

