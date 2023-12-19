Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report released on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR stock opened at $57.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 3.36. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

