Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issued By Zacks Research

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cintas in a report issued on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.60.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $560.66 on Monday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $576.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cintas by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Cintas by 13.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

