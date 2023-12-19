Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Expeditors International of Washington in a report released on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $126.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.69. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

