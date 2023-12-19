Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for IPG Photonics in a research note issued on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

IPGP stock opened at $106.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.79. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 88.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $1,015,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,270,849 shares in the company, valued at $727,084,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,270,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,084,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,045. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

