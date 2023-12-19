Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.44. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.50.

TDY stock opened at $426.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.79 and its 200 day moving average is $401.50. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

