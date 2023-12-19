Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Nevro Corp. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Nevro’s current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Nevro from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NVRO stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. Nevro’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

