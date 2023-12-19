Quent Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 81,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

