Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after buying an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,420,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,303,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,675,000 after buying an additional 186,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.