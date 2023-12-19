Quent Capital LLC Has $36,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 155.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

