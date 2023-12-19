Quent Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Teleflex by 102.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $253.25 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.75.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

