Quent Capital LLC Purchases 216 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 97.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 22,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

