Quent Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

