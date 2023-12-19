Quent Capital LLC Sells 110 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 54,927 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

