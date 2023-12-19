Quent Capital LLC Sells 876 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 251.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 105,033 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 155.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 52,685 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 100,124 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 52.6% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $13,005,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.