Quent Capital LLC Sells 885 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $491,133,000 after purchasing an additional 233,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

