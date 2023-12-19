Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $21,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.01.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

